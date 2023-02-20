Saksham nagar
Feb 21 ,2023
Australian cricketers left in awe of Indian historical monuments
Image: davidwarner31/Marnus Labuschagne Instagram
Australia opener David Warner was seen exploring the Humayun's Tomb in Delhi after the Test match against India.
Image: davidwarner31/Instagram
David Warner shared visuals on his Instagram handle in which he is seen having great time with his family.
Image: davidwarner31/Instagram
David Warner went to the Humayun's Tomb with wife and three daughters. Warner's family absolutely adorable in the visuals.
Image: candywarner1/Instagram
David Warner was also seen looking at the beauty of the tomb with his daughters.
Image: davidwarner31/Instagram
David Warner's wife Candice Warner also shared visuals on his social media account in which she is seen capturing the scenic beauty of the monument.
Image: candywarner1/Instagram
David Warner has a lot of fan following in India and he also loves the hospitality he gets here in India.
Image: davidwarner31/Instagram
Marnus Labuschagne was also seen enjoying family time at Humayun's Tomb.
Marnus Labuschagne Instagram
