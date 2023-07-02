Swapnanil Chatterjee
Jul 02 ,2023
Australian P8A arrives at INS Rajali for joint exercise with Indian Navy's P8I
PIB
Australia's Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) arrived at INS Rajali on June 30, 2023, for joint exercises with the Indian Navy's P8I aircraft.
Indian Navy
The aim is to enhance interoperability and maritime cooperation between the two nations.
Indian Navy
The joint exercises build on past operations, demonstrating the P8 aircrafts' anti-submarine warfare and surface surveillance capabilities.
PIB
Increased interactions between India and Australia in exercises strengthen their understanding and promote a free Indo-Pacific.
Boeing
The P8A aircraft, operated by the Royal Australian Air Force, and the Indian Navy's P8I aircraft have certain distinctive features that set them apart.
PIB
The P8I variant is equipped with an international version or 'export version' of the APY-10 surface search radar, which has the potential for future upgrades.
Boeing
In contrast, the P8A variant features the APS-154 Advanced Airborne Sensor (AAS) radar.
Boeing
The P8A uses a NATO-compatible data link, while the P8I utilises a BEL-made Mark 2 data link for communication between ships and ground-based stations.
Boeing
The P8I is equipped with a BEL-made Identify Friend or Foe system, while the standard P8A lacks this feature.
Boeing
The P8I includes an AN/ASQ-508A Magnetic Anomaly Detector (MAD) system for submarine detection, which is not present in the export version of the P8A.
Andaman & Nicobar Command
The P8I has an additional Griffon Corporation Telephonics APS-143C(V)3 multi-mode aft radar, providing enhanced capabilities compared to the standard P8A.
Boeing
The joint exercises between the Indian Navy and the Australian Defence Forces demonstrate their dedication to regional security and cooperation.
Boeing
Through the exchange of best practices, enhancing interoperability, and conducting coordinated operations, both nations contribute in keeping the region secure.
Indian Navy
Find Out More