Prateek Arya
May 29 ,2023
Australian Team pays visit to Theatre of Dreams ahead of WTC final against India
Image: ICC/instagram
The Australian Test Team have landed on English soil. Players like, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, etc. were snapped at a Manchester United match.
ICC/instagram
Prior to the game, the Aussie players also walked around the Old Trafford stadium and clicked selfies.
ICC/instagram
The Aussie team players also clicked photos with Manchester United stalwart Sir Alex Ferguson.
ICC/instagram
Nathan Lyon met Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag inside the Old Trafford premises.
ICC/instagram
While there is still a week left for the start of the all eminent final, Australian players caught up with their love towards football.
ICC/instagram
The WTC final will take start from June 7. The winner will take home home the prestigious Test mace.
Image: PTI
