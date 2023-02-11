Vishal Tiwari
Feb 11 ,2023
Australia's biggest defeats in Test cricket
Image: bcci.tv
India won the match by innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Image: bcci.tv
Ravindra Jadeja put on an all-rounder performance to help India win the match.
Image: bcci.tv
Let's check out Australia's biggest loss margins by innings in Test cricket.
Image: bcci.tv
England beat Australia by innings and 579 runs in August 1938. It is Australia's biggest loss by innings.
Image: ICC
England beat Australia by innings and 230 runs in March 1892 to hand their second-biggest loss.
Image: ICC
England beat Australia by innings and 225 runs in February 1912 to hand their third-biggest loss.
Image: ICC
India beat Australia by innings and 219 runs in March 1998 to hand their four-biggest loss.
Image: ICC
England beat Australia by innings and 217 runs in August 1886 to hand their fifth-biggest loss.
Image: ICC
Find Out More