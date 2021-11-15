Australia's road to victory in T20 World Cup 2021

Australia got to the target of 119 runs in 19.4 overs to defeat South Africa to kickstart their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.
David Warner scored a brilliant knock of 65 runs of just 42 balls to help Australia chase down the target of 155 runs against Sri Lanka in just 17 overs.
Australia's sole defeat of their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign came against England, who got to the target of 126 runs in just 11.4 overs.
The Aussies thrashed Bangladesh by chasing down the target of 74 runs in just 6.2 overs. Adam Zampa ended with figures of 5/19.
David Warner smacked 89 runs off just 56 deliveries to help Australia chase the target of 158 runs against the West Indies in just 16.2 overs.
Matthew Wade's brilliant knock of 41 runs of just 17 deliveries helped Australia defeat Pakistan in the semi-final by getting to the target of 177 runs with an over to spare.
Australia won the T20 World Cup by defeating New Zealand in the final by eight wickets. Mitchell Marsh's outstanding knock of 77 runs in just 50 deliveries helped the Aussies get over the line.
