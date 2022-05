'Avatar: The Way Of Water' has been one of the much-awaited films of the year. The upcoming film is scheduled to hit the big screens in December this year. Ahead of its release let's take a closer look at the cast of the film. Actor Sam Worthington will be seen as Jake Sully, a former human who fell in love with Neytiri and befriended the Na'vi after becoming a part of the Avatar Program. Image: Instagram@samworthingtonbr