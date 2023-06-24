Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jun 24 ,2023
Avika Gor's fashion palette is full of pink moments
Avika Gor dons a captivating printed halter neck dress during the promotions of 1920: Horrors of the Heart.
Avika Gor/Instagram
Complete the look with gold hoop earrings and an elegant soft curls hairstyle.
Avika Gor/Instagram
The actress serves as an inspiration in a mesmerizing powder pink lehenga.
Avika Gor/Instagram
She adds a touch of floral detailing to a perfect pink sharara, an ideal addition to your festive wardrobe.
Avika Gor/Instagram
Here, she enhanced the traditional ensemble with statement earrings and let her hair flow freely.
Avika Gor/Instagram
Another must-have pink ensemble for your wardrobe: an off-shoulder dress with dramatic sleeves.
Avika Gor/Instagram
She effortlessly combines a pink hairband with matching earrings to complement her ensemble.
Avika Gor/Instagram
The Balika Vadhu actress showcases her fashion sense by pairing a pink top with a lemon skirt and stylish pink heels.
Avika Gor/Instagram
