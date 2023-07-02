Anjali Negi
Jul 02 ,2023
Avneet Kaur shimmers and shines in LBD
Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram
Avneet Kaur recently shared a set of images on her Instagram handle.
Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram
The actress dolled up for the success party of her recent release Tiku Weds Sheru.
Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram
She wore a shimmery black little dress from the shelves of Ambika Lal.
Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram
Avneet teamed the outfit with a pair of black heels and gold earrings.
Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram
For the hairstyle, she opted for curly loose tresses.
Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram
Avneet has been serving looks for every promotional event of Tiku Weds Sheru.
Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram
The actress wore a Club L London blue dress for one of the many film events.
Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram
Avneet stunned in a olive green dress for the first day of Tiku Weds Sheru promotions.
Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram
