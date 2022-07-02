Ayushmann Khurrana to Malaika, here are celebs' latest fashion picks for their outings
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ayushmann Khurrana was recently spotted at the airport sporting a black vest, grey shirt and olive green coloured pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tabu opted for a tank top, blue jeans and a long shrug as her latest airport look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Amyra Dastur recently turned heads in a chic look as she donned a printed dress and accessorised it with a pink bag.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Neha Sharma looked stunning as she donned a white top with blue bottoms.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora, who never fails to give away major fitness goals, was seen sporting a sports bra and printed yoga pants in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar recently left fans stunned as they looked fabulous in casual attires.
Image: Varinder Chawla