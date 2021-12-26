B-town couples who raised the glamour quotient with their Christmas outfits
Image: Instagram/ @vickykaushal09
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra gave major outfit inspiration as they clocked Christmas celebrations along with their furry friends Diana, Gino and Panda.
Image: Instagram/ @nickjonas
Natasa Stankovic looked gorgeous in a body-hugging pink velvet dress as she celebrated Christmas with Hardik Pandya and their son Agastya.
Image: Instagram/ @varindertchawla
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu reaped the joys of Christmas dressed up in similar coordinate sets. Their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also sported the same quirky outfit with a pair of shades.
Image: Instagram/ @sakpataudi
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif clocked their first Christmas as newlyweds. The Zimmermann outfit looks gorgeous on Katrina while Vicky aces the casual look.
Image: Instagram/ @vickykaushal09
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan looked simple yet stylish as they attended the annual Christmas brunch hosted by late Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal's son Kunal Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/ @varindertchawla
Amrita Arora looked stunning in an electric green outfit as she clocked Christmas with her husband Shakeel Ladak and their children.
Image: Instagram/ @amuaroraofficial
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough were clad in Christmas sweaters as they marked a low-key celebration in the wake of the pandemic.
Image: Instagram/ @realpz