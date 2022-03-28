B-town reacts to Will Smith's outburst at Oscars, Alia-Ranbir wedding | Bollywood recap
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Deepika Padukone Gets TIME100 Impact Award For Her Contribution To Mental Health Awareness
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Husband Anand Ahuja's Romantic Post; 'Obsessed With You'
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Kim Sharma Celebrates Loved-filled Anniversary With Beau Leander Paes In Romantic Post
Image: Instagram/@kimsharmaofficial
Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Set To Tie The Knot? Here's What The Latter's Aunt Has To Say
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock; Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor & More Stars React
Image: AP
The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection, Day 17: Film Inches Closer To Join Rs 250 Cr-club
Image: Instagram/@anupampkher