Babasaheb Purandare's Best Books: Check must-read work of prominent historian
Raja Shivchhatrapati Babasaheb Purandare Part 1&2- Babasaheb Purandare has described each and every moment of king shivaji in this book.
Shelar Khind- This book on the courage shown by "Sarja," one of the villagers from the empire of Maratha king Chatrapati Shivaji.
Gadkot Kille- Babasaheb was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan award in 2015 and the country’s second-highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan in 2019.
In 2018, Babasaheb Purandare had gifted Home Minister Amit Shah two books on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Padma Vibhushan Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare brought the stories of Shivaji Maharaj alive for the citizens.
