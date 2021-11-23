Bachchan, Kapoor & other father-son duos who shared the silver screen
Image: Instagram/@bachchan/ranbir_kapoooor
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi is all set to appear in 'Acharya' with his son Ram Charan. The film will release on February 4 next year.
Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan
Late actor Rishi Kapoor worked with his son Ranbir Kapoor in the 2013 family entertainer 'Besharam'.
Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan worked with his son in films like 'Sarkar' (2005), 'Paa' (2009), 'Bunty Aur Babli' (2005), 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' (2006) and 'Sarkar Raj' (2008).
Image: Instagram/@bachchan
Veteran actor Dharmendra shared the silver screen with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol in multiple films namely 'Apne' and the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' trilogy. The trio is currently gearing up for the sequel of 'Apne' with Sunny's son Karan Deol.
Image: Instagram/@samthebestest_
Veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Akhil Akkineni shared the screen in the 2014 romantic drama 'Manam'.
Image: Instagram/@akkineni__nagarjuna