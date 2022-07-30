Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 30 ,2022
Backbone One launches portable controllers for smartphones: Check price and specs here
Image: Backbone
The Backbone One portable controller for smartphones has a collapsible and compact design.
Image: Backbone
There is a separate model for Android and iOS phones. Additionally, the device supports a low latency mode.
Image: Backbone
With the device, users can play any game that supports controllers, such as first-person shooter games.
Image: Backbone
The controller also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Lightning or USB port. Further, it is powered by a smartphone so users do not have to charge it.
Image: Backbone
To set up the controllers, users have to download the PS Remote Play app on their smartphones.
Image: Backbone
While the Backbone One for iPhone is available at the official website, the Backbone One for Android is will be available in November 2022.
Image: Backbone
