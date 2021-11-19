Badshah's birthday: 10 tracks released by musician in 2021 to add to your playlist
Badshah kicked 2021 off by launching 'Top Tucker' in February. The video marked Hindi debut of South actress Rashmika Mandanna. Uchana Amit, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Jonita Gandhi were co-singers & Yuvan Shankar Raja was composer.
Image: Instagram/@badboyshah
His next release was 'Fly' in March. The video also starred Shehnaaz Gill. The lyrics were penned by Badshah and the music composed by D Soldierz.
He launched the track 'Distance' in May. He launched the video on his YouTube channel, but it only consisted of audio.
'Astronaut' was another track that he released on the same day, on his YouTube channel, but the video only had audio and no visuals.
Badshah launched 'Paani Paani' in June, for which he penned the lyrics and composed the music. It starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Aastha Gill, who also lent her voice.
In July, he launched 'Baawla', which he composed with Aditya Dev. He performed it with Uchana Amit, and Samreen Kaur also starred alongside him.
Badshah joined hands with viral sensation Sahdev Dirdo for 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' recreation in August. Aastha Gill, Rico joined the duo as singers, Hiten composed the music & Badshah penned the lyrics.
Badshah joined hands with Mrunal Thakur in 'Bad Boy x Bad Girl' in September. He composed the music of the track and also penned its lyrics.
In October, he launched 'Jugnu', starring and singing with Nikhita Gandhi. He wrote the lyrics of the song, composed by Hiten.
His latest song was 'Bach Ke Rehna' alongside Divine and Jonita Gandhi, a recreation of the iconic song as a promotional feature for 'Red Notice'. Mikey McCleary was also the composer and singer with the trio.
