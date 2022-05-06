Baeksang Arts Awards 2022: Kim Tae-ri, SHINee's Key & more raise the glamour on red carpet
Image: Twitter/@kdramanews_upd/theseoulstory
Girls' Generation member and actor YoonA graced the red carpet of Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 in a floor-length white gown with ruffled flowers decorated on the neckline.
Image: Star News
SHINee member Key, known for his flamboyant fashion sense, appeared dapper as he opted for a classic suit for the award ceremony.
Image: Twitter/@theseoulstory
Girls' Generation member and 'Love and Leashes' actor Seohyun stunned the red carpet in her white gown with dramatic sleeves. The actor was nominated in the category of Best New Actress for 'Moral Sense'.
Image:Twitter/@graceohyeon
Actor Kim Tae-ri graced the red carpet of the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 award ceremony donning a stunning ballgown skirt paired with matching sleeveless crop top. The actor won the 'Tik Tok Popularity Award' for her role in 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One'.
Image: Twitter/@kdramanews_upd
Actor Jung Hae-in, who recently appeared in the drama 'Snowdrop', opted for a classic white suit paired with black pants and a bowtie.
Image: Yonhap News
The Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 award show hosts Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum and Shin Dong Yup appeared together on the red carpet in their chic yet glamourous attires.
Image: Twitter/@suzycontents
Lee Jung Jae walked the red carpet appearing dapper in his all-white suit. The actor was nominated in the category of Best Actor for 'Squid Game'.
Image: Twitter/@kdramacasting
After rocking the Met Gala 2022 red carpet in a fierce look, 'Squid Game' star HoYeon Jung opted for a softer attire for the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022.
Image: Twitter/@kdramacasting