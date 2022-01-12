BAFTA Awards 2022: 'Dune' to 'Don't Look Up', popular films in the running for big win
Image: Twitter/@dunemovie
'Licorice Pizza' is in the running to be nominated for Best Film at the BAFTA Awards. It is a comedy-drama starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper and others in lead roles.
Image: Twitter/@licoricepizza
'No Time To Die' marked Daniel Craig's final stint as the famous 007 agent James Bond. It also starred Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and many more stars.
Image: Twitter/@Riftz007
'House of Gucci' saw Lady Gaga play Patrizia Reggiani, who gets married into the famous Gucci family. It also stars Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Al Pacino and others.
Image: Twitter/@abt_movies
'Dune' is helmed by Denis Villeneuve, and sees Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and others take on pivotal roles.
Image: Twitter/@dunemovie
'West Side Story' is set in 1957 in New York City and was helmed by Steven Spielberg. It stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Maddie Ziegler and others in lead roles.
Image: Twitter/@FilmUpdates
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and others, 'Don't Look Up' is about two astronomers trying to warn the world about a comet approaching the Earth.
Image: Twitter/@ArianaToday
'Tick, Tick... Boom!' is a musical drama starring Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens in lead roles and recently won big at the Golden Globes.
Image: Twitter/@FilmUpdates
Starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson 'The Lost Daughter' is a psychological drama about a college professor and how her life changes while on a vacation in Italy.
Image: Twitter/@colmansource
Will Smith starrer 'King Richard' is about the lives of Venus and Serena Williams and how their dad trained them on the tennis court.
Image: Twitter/@entucineastas
'The Power of the Dog' is a Netflix film starring Benedict Cumberbatch in an all-new avatar as he steps into the shoes of a rancher.
Image: Twitter/@FilmUpdates