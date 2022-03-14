BAFTA Awards 2022: Lady Gaga to Emma Watson, best-dressed celebs on the red carpet
Lady Gaga dazzled in an emerald shaded Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging V neckline and long train. The 'House Of Gucci' star turned heads as she walked down the red carpet at BAFTA Awards 2022.
Naomi Campbell stole hearts with a simple yet elegant look. She sported an all-black outfit at the event.
Sienna Miller arrived in a Gucci satin dress with a deep V check. She completed her look with a pair of black gloves.
Florence Pugh gave away the Boss Lady vibes as she arrived at the Award show in a black mini dress with a pink coloured train.
Millie Bobby Brown turned heads on the red carpet of BAFTA Awards 2022 as she looked stunning in a black velvet dress with some lacy accents.
Ariana DeBose stunned in a strapless yellow coloured gown with a thigh-high slit at the award function.
Emma Watson looked absolutely gorgeous in a black and white backless gown.
