Feb 20 ,2023
BAFTA Awards 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Florence Pugh and others arrive in style
Prince William opted for a black tuxedo. On the other hand, Kate Middleton wore a flowing white gown by Alexander McQueen teamed with long black gloves.
Florence Pugh wore for a bright orange sheer body-hugging Nina Ricci gown. The gown featuring a tulle bustier was designed by Harris Reed.
Everything Everywhere All At Once actor Michelle Yeoh donned a stunning beige Dior suit.
Eddie Redmayne looked suave in a black suit. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'The Good Nurse'.
Sheila Atim sported a strapless silver Prada gown with matching gloves.
The 'Sex Education' star Emma Mackey looked lovely in this black gown.
Stilleto Shades blogger Andreea Cristea was decked up in a dramatic black and gold minidress with exaggerated sleeves by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.
Jodie Turner-Smith's feathered lilac gown with sequins grabbed eyeballs for all the right reasons.
Austin Butler won the Best Actor award for 'Elvis'. He donned a black formal suit.
Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page looked handsome in a black tux.
Ana De Armas was a vision to behold in this satin gown.
Bafta presenter Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads in a beige-brown custom Schiaparelli dress featuring a matching cape.
To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Madeliene Arthur looked pretty in a pink dress.
Lily James attended the Baftas in a gorgeous cream Tamara Ralph gown encrusted with crystals and pearls.
Jamie Lee Curtis styled her satin cream skirt with a black blazer.
Ellie Goulding is a treat to eyes in this black gown.
Ariana DeBose opted for a sheer, nude Fendi gown with a matching bodysuit.
