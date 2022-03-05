'Bahubali' to 'Magadheera,' a look at SS Rajamouli's larger-than-life movie characters
Image: facebook/@SSRajamouli
Released in 2013, SS Rajamouli directorial 'Simhadri' starred Jr NTR in the lead essaying the role of an orphan, Simhadri. His performance in the film was highly appreciated by his fans.
Image: Instagram/@jrntr
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali movie series featured Rana Daggubati playing the role of the main antagonist who plans his older cousin's murder to get the throne.
Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati
SS Rajamouli's iconic movies, 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' featured Ramya Krishnan essaying the role of the fearless queen of Mahishmati.
Image: Instagram/@meramyakrishnan
SS Rajamouli's movies, 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' also depicted Prabas playing the role of a powerful prince of the Mahishmati kingdom.
Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas
Ram Charan-starrer fantasy action film 'Magadheera' features the actor essaying the role of a fearless warrior. The movie received positive reviews from the audience.
Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan
'Sye' featured the actor Nithiin essayed the memorable role of the leader of a student group in college who unites with his enemy to get their college land back from a mafia.
Image: Instagram/@actor_nithiin
SS Rajamouli's directorial, 'Vikramarkudu' featured Ravi Teja essaying the double role of a conman and ACP Vikram Singh Rathore IPS. His role was a massive hit among the audience.
Image: Instagram/@raviteja_2628