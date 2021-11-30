Ballon d'Or 2021: Best photos from the prestigious ceremony
Image: @francefootball/Twitter
The front row of the gala was filled with stars with likes Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi seen sharing a laugh.
Image: @francefootball/Twitter
The other two stars Kylian Mbappe and Luis Suarez also seemed to be in on the joke.
Image: @francefootball/Twitter
Old friends reunited, former Barcelona players Messi and Suarez shared a warm embrace as the Uruguayan presented Messi with his seventh Ballon d'Or award.
Image: @francefootball
Surprise guests carried both the women's and men's awards into the gala from their Alpine car.
Image: @AlpineF1Team/Twitter
The surprise guests turned out to be Alpine F1 drivers, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Ocon.
Image: @AlpineF1Team/Twitter
Lewandowski was awarded the Striker of the Year award for his exploits in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.
Image: @francefootball/Twitter
Everyone applauds as Lionel Messi gets up and walks to receive his seventh Ballon d'Or award.
Image: @francefootball/Twitter
Both the women's and the men's Ballon d'Or winners stand shoulder to shoulder, Alexia Putellas and Lionel Messi.
Image: @francefootball/Twitter