Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 18 ,2022
Ballon d'Or 2022: Best pictures from star studded award ceremony in France
Karim Benzema became the fifth French footballer to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or trophy.
Image: @francefootball/Twitter
34-year-old Benzema finished ahead of Sadio Mane, Kevin de Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski, in the Ballon d'Or 2022 standings.
Image: @realmadrid/Twitter
Barcelona footballer Alexia Putellas won the Women's Ballon d'Or 2022 award and successfully defended her title.
Image: @francefootball/Twitter
The Spanish footballer picked up her maiden title in 2021.
Image: @FCBarcelona/Twitter
Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane won the Socrates Award for the best social initiative.
Image: @FCBayern/Twitter
Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski won the Gerd Muller Award at Ballon d'Or 2022, which is given to the best striker of the year.
Image: @FCBarcelona/Twitter
Thibaut Courtois won the prestigious Yashin Trophy, which is given to the best-performing footballer of the year.
Image: @realmadrid/Twitter
Benzema and Courtois posing alongside Real Madrid president Florentino Perez at the award ceremony.
Image: @realmadrid/Twitter
1998 Balon d'Or winner and football legend Zinedine Zidane presenting the Ballon d'Or 2022 trophy to Benzema.
Image: @francefootball/Twitter
Zidane, Benzema, Perez and Courtois share the frame together at the stage.
Image: @francefootball/Twitter
Barcelona's Lewandowski, Putellas, and Gavi posing with their trophies with club president Joan Laporta.
Image: @FCBarcelona/Twitter
French Formula One driver Esteban Ocon delivered the Ballon d'Or 2022 trophy on his Alpine F1 car.
Image: @alpinecars/Twitter
