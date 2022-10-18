Suraj Alva
Oct 18 ,2022
Ballon d'Or 2022: Check out the full list of winners at this year's event
Image: Francefootball/Instagram
Karim Benzema won his maiden men’s Ballon d’Or award after a brilliant season with Real Madrid which saw him win the Champions League and Spanish league.
Image: AP
The Real Madrid striker became the oldest winner (34 years) of the Ballon d’Or award and also the fifth French player to win it.
Image: @Francefootball/Twitter
Alexia Putellas retained her women’s trophy after a fantastic season with Barcelona. She became the first player to win the award twice.
Image: AP
Putellas scored 42 goals and provided 22 assists last season. She won the league with Barcelona and reached the Champions League final.
Image: @FCBfemeni/ Twitter
Thibaut Courtois was awarded the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper of the 2021-22 season. The Real Madrid goalkeeper was the third recipient of the award.
Image: francefootball/Instagram
The 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi received the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player during the Ballon d’Or ceremony.
Image: francefootball/Instagram
Robert Lewandowski was presented with the Gerd Müller award which is given to the best striker of the year.
Image: francefootball/Instagram
Sadio Mane was presented with the humanitarian award named after late Brazil midfielder Socrates. He won the award for his charity work in Senegal.
Image: francefootball/Instagram
