Ballon d'Or: Last 6 winners of the coveted award
As PSG star Lionel Messi bags his 7th award, let's look at the previous years
IMAGE: @FRANCEFOOTBALL/INSTAGRAM
2019: Lionel Messi takes his award tally to 6 beating Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk
IMAGE: @FRANCEFOOTBALL/INSTAGRAM
2018: Real Madrid star Luka Modric bags the award after a stunning season
IMAGE: @FRANCEFOOTBALL/INSTAGRAM
2017: Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo wins back-to-back for his 5th award
IMAGE: @CRISTIANO/INSTAGRAM
2016: Cristiano Ronaldo takes home his 4th award beating then FC Barcelona rival Messi
IMAGE: @FRANCEFOOTBALL/INSTAGRAM
2015: Lionel Messi wins title beating his teammate Neymar and rival Ronaldo
IMAGE: @LEOMESSI/INSTAGRAM