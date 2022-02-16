Bappi Lahiri no more: Iconic Bengali songs of the legendary singer
Bappi Lahiri sang and composed a plethora of Bengali songs throughout his career. One of his most loved songs is 'Bolchi Tomar Kane Kane.'
'Mayur Aakaash' from his album 'Dance With Bappi' still tops the playlists of many Bengali sog lovers.
The 1988 song 'Uru Uru Mon Aar Duruduru Buk' from 'Debibaran' is surely a beautiful melody and one of the most beloved songs by the iconic singer.
'Ektu To Nesha Korechhi' from 'Dujane' is another hit track by the iconic singer.
'Jibanta Kichhu Noy' sung by Bappi Lahiri is surely a very happy song.
Bappi Lahiri initially began his career as a music composer in the Bengali industry. He also worked with late singer Lata Mangeshkar. One of their hit songs is 'Mangal Deep Jwele.'
He also worked with his maternal uncle Kishore Kumar for the song 'Aaj Ei Din Take.'
