Bappi Lahiri passes away: Take a look at veteran musician's rare pictures
IMAGE: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_
This is a rare picture of singer Bappi Lahiri from his early childhood days when he was a young boy as he poses cooly.
IMAGE: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_
This is a throwback picture of singer Bappi Lahiri with late legendary singer Kishore Kumar whom the Oh La La singer referred to as Mama.
IMAGE: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_
This is a rare unseen throwback picture of singer Bappi Lahiri with late iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar from their earlier career days. Bappi fondly calls the late singer 'maa'
IMAGE: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_
This is another iconic picture of late singer Bappi Lahiri with another prolific singer Kishore Kumar.
IMAGE: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_
This is another throwback picture of singer Bappi Lahiri from the album that shows him in his late 20's rocking as a young singer
IMAGE: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_
This picture is from a 3-year-old Bappi Lahiri posing while sitting in the lap of late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
IMAGE: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_
Singer Bappi Lahiri had shared this throwback picture on Instagram while asking fans to guess the look from one of his old albums.
IMAGE: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_