Barbados turns Republic; bids farewell to the British monarchy
On Tuesday, Barbados became Republic bidding farewell to the British monarchy, at least 400 years after the first English ships arrived in Carribbean.
Shedding another vestige of its colonial past, Barbados stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II.
Barbados PM Mia Mottley declared Barbadian singer and actor Rihanna as a national hero. The artist has been conferred with the title, "the right excellent".
Prince Charles acknowledged the Caribbean island's "appalling atrocity of slavery," in his speech during a ceremony commemorating Barbados' historic transition to a republic.
UK’s Queen Elizabeth II sent the people of Barbados her “good wishes” as the Caribbean island country removed the monarch as its head of state.
