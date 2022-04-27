'Barbie' actor Margot Robbie's out-of-the-box on-screen looks over the years
Image: Instagram/@wbpictures
The 2015 film 'Focus' saw Margot Robbie take on a powerful role as Jess, in which each of her looks stole the show.
Image: Twitter/@margotjoIie
In 'The Wolf of Wall Street' she played Naomi Lapaglia opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. Her character became a style icon for many after the film's release.
Image: Twitter/@musexmalu
'I, Tonya' saw Robbie embody the life and look of the iconic competitive ice skater, Tonya Harding, and she was hailed for her transformation in the film.
Image: Twitter/@infamousmargot
After her role in 'Bombshell', Margot Robbie's character, Kayla became the fashion inspiration for working women everywhere.
Image: Twitter/@MatthewAStewart
Margot Robbie took on the role of Harley Quinn in the hit 2016 film 'Suicide Squad' and her unique look won fans over.
Image: Twitter/@FenngMinn
'Mary Queen of Scots' saw the actor step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth and she was lauded for her out-of-the-box look.
Image: Twitter/@demboiii