Barcelona, Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao: Clubs with the most Spanish Super Cup wins
Image: fcbarcelona.com/AP
Barcelona have won the most number of titles with 13 so far but they will not be able to extend their lead after getting knocked out this year.
Image: fcbarcelona.com
Real Madrid have won 11 Spanish Super cup titles so far and will be hoping to close the gap on top as they play the final on Sunday.
Image: AP
Surprisingly Deportivo La Coruña have racked up three titles including 1995, 2000 and 2002.
Image: @RCDeportivo/Twitter
Athletic Bilbao have also won three titles including last season's when they beat Barcelona, they can move ahead if they beat Real Madrid on Sunday.
Image: AP
Atletico Madrid have won two Spanish Super Cup titles so far and this year were knocked out by Athletic Club.
Image: AP
Valencia, Sevilla, Real Zaragoza, Real Mallorca, and Real Sociedad have all won it once.
Image: AP