Suraj Alva
Oct 16 ,2022
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Players to watch for in the first El Clasico of 2022
Image: AP/ FC Barcelona/Instagram
Robert Lewandowski has been impressive in his very first season with Barcelona. The striker has scored 9 goals and will look to add more to his tally.
Image: Barcelona/Instagram
Vinicius Jr is Real Madrid's leading scorer this season with 5 goals from 8 matches. The Brazilian can single-handedly turn the El Clasico on its head.
Image: AP
Karim Benzema has struggled to score goals due to injury. The French striker would want to make El Classico special by scoring goal.
Image: AP
Pedri is is an undisputed starter for Barcelona. The young midfielders passing game could be the difference between both teams.
Image: Barcelona/Instagram
Luka Modric is the anchor for Real Madrid in the midfield. The Croatian will have the responsibility to feed balls for strikers to score.
Image: Real Madrid/Instagram
With Antonio Rudiger suffering a nasty injury, Ancelloti will look to play safe and pair Eder Militao with Alaba at the back.
Image: Real Madrid/Instagram
Ansu Fati had has a decent season so far with 2 goals and 3 assists. The youngster would want to make El Clasico special with match-winning eprform
Image: Barcelona/Instagram
Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been excellent in La Liga with of six consecutive clean sheets. The German is aiming to make it seven against Madrid.
Image: Barcelona/Instagram
