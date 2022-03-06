Barrage of Russian missiles destroyed Central Ukrainian Vinnytsia airport
Image: Сергій Моргунов/Twitter
An Ukrainian shared a photo of Vinnytsia before the Russian attack on Twitter.
Image: Twitter
However, Vinnytsia is located far from the Russian and Belarusian borders, in a location where such strikes have been rare.
Image: AP
Since Russia's 11-day incursion, several cities and airbases in Ukraine have been attacked, shelled, or struck with ballistic missiles.
Image: Сергій Моргунов
Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba claims 8 Russian cruise missiles hit Vinnytsia, a large city far from the frontline.
Image: Сергій Моргунов
Vinnystia is located in central Ukraine. The Russian forces bombed the airport on March 6.
Image: Сергій Моргунов
According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a volley of Russian missiles devastated the airport in barrage of Russian missiles..
Image: Сергій Моргунов