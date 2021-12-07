Batsmen with most number of runs in Ashes history
Image: Facebook, Twitter@ICC
David Gower, who was one of the most stylish left-handed batters in history, is fifth on the list with 3037 runs, in 38 matches.
Image: AP
Former Australia captain Steve Waugh is the fourth highest scorer in Ashes history, having hit 3173 runs in 45 matches.
Image: PTI
Australia's Allan Border is third on the list with 3222 runs, at an outstanding average of 55.55. He has scored 7 centuries and 19 fifties against England.
Image: ANI
Sir Jack Hobbs has scored the second-highest number of runs - 3636 - in Ashes history which includes 12 centuries and 15 fifties.
Image: Facebook@EnglandCricket
Sir Donald Bradman tops the charts for the most number of runs in Ashes history, having smacked 5028 runs in just 37 matches.
Image: Twitter@ICC