Bayern crashes out, Madrid fends off Chelsea return - UCL at a glance
Chelsea's UCL campaign ended on a sad note as the side lost to Real Madrid 5-4 on aggregate.
Karim Benzema scored a last-minute goal for Madrid to help his side reach yet another UCL semi-finals.
Real Madrid have now become the team to reach the most UCL semi-finals in the history of the competition.
In the second QF, Villareal stunned Bayern Munich to qualify for the UCL semi-finals after 16 years of hiatus.
Despite Robert Lewandowski scoring the 1st goal of the game, Bayern couldn't maintain the lead and lost 1-2 on aggregate.
This is the 2nd time that Villareal have qualified for the semi-final stage of the Champions League.
