BB15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was the expression queen of the show; Here's proof
Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash
While Tejasswi Prakash took home the 'Bigg Boss 15' winning trophy, she was also the expression queen of the show. The actor often showed her goofy side on the show.
She did not shy away from expressing what she was feeling on the show.
Tejasswi did believe in celebrating small things with a beautiful smile on the show.
However, when it came to debating with other contestants, she always proved her point.
Tejasswi entertained the viewers from the very beginning of the show with her quirky style.
The actor's fans were surely drooling over how real she was throughout the season of the show and proved herself by taking the trophy home.
Here's another picture that proves she was the expression queen of the show.
