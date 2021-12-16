BCCI vs Indian skippers: 5 times cricket board sacked captains in controversial fashion
Image: PTI, ANI
Former captain Srinivas Venkatraghavan was made aware of his sacking via an in-flight announcement by the pilot.
Image: Twitter@ICC
Sunil Gavaskar was dropped as the skipper in 1979. The legendary opening batter claims he was sacked because of playing in the Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket.
Image: PTI
Sachin Tendulkar was sacked as the ODI skipper in 1997. The legendary batter claimed in his autobiography that 'no one from the BCCI managed to call' him or inform him about the decision.
Image: ANI
Sourav Ganguly was also axed as captain after former head coach Greg Chappell wrote to the BCCI that the left-handed batter was unfit to lead the side.
Image: PTI
Virat Kohli was the latest ODI captain to be sacked by the BCCI, with the Indian batter claiming that there was no prior communication on the decision.
Image: PTI