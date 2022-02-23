Before 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', check out 10 movies with towering female protagonists
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Nargis Dutt - Mother India (1957): Considered one of the iconic Hindi films of all time, even being nominated for Oscars, this film showcased the actor in an intense performance of a woman raising her sons amid poverty.
Image: Movie poster
Sridevi - Moondaram Pirai/Sadma (1982/83): The late legend gave one of the best performances of her career in the role of a child-like woman, who suffers from amnesia and is taken care of by a man.
Image: Movie still
Vidya Balan - Kahaani (2012): The actress won a National Award for her role, convincingly playing the character of a pregnant woman out to find her husband amid the busy streets, crime and twists in Kolkata.
Image: movie poster
Kangana Ranaut - Queen (2013) : The actress gave a National Award-winning performance of a simple woman who discovers herself as she heads to Paris on a solo honeymoon after being dumped by her husband.
Image: Movie poster
Priyanka Chopra - Fashion (2008): Between Miss World and global fame through Hollywood, Priyanka earned a National Award for her role as a model who makes it big, faces failures and rises to fame again.
Image: Movie poster
Rekha - Umrao Jaan (1981): Be it graceful moves, impactful dialogues or expressions, the actress played a Lucknow courtesan with aplomb in this National Award-winning performance.
Image: movie still
Tabu - Chandni Bar (2001) : Among the best performances of Tabu, which won her a National Award, was this character of a woman, who is forced to become a bar dancer, and the trouble in raising kids after her husband is killed.
Image: movie poster
Rani Mukerji - Black (2005): The actor earned tremendous critical acclaim and awards in the role of a visually-challenged, speech-impaired woman who has to be disciplined by a strict teacher.
Image: movie still
Smita Patil - Chakra (1981): Late Smita Patil gave many memorable performances, and one of those which fetched her a National Award was in this role as a woman who witnesses her husband's death and brings up her son amid relationship with two men.
Image: movie poster
Shobana - Manichitrathazhu (1993): Before Jyothika and Vidya Balan in the remakes, it was Shobana in the original Malayalam film who sparked fear among audiences as a possessed woman, even winning a National Award.
Image: movie still