'Bel Air' to 'How I Met Your Father'; Highly awaited TV reboots and revivals
Image: Instagram/ @himyfonhulu
'Bel Air' - The American sitcom starring Will Smith is gearing up for its reboot based on a fan-made remake that gained widespread recognition. It is slated to release on Peacock this year.
Image: Instagram/ @freshprince
'How I met Your Father': One of the most popular sitcoms of the early 2000s, 'How I Met Your Mother' is marking a comeback with this spin-off version. It is set to premiere on Hulu.
Image: Instagram/ @hilaryduff
'Desperate Housewives': Rumours surrounding the series' reboot surfaced after an image was posted on the show's Twitter handle. "*Desperately* waiting for 2022”, it read.
Image: Instagram/ @chrismologiaaz
'That '90s Show': The much-loved series titled 'That '70s Show', which originally aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006, is gearing up for a spinoff. Netflix announced the same in October 2021.
Image: Instagram/ @that70sfan
‘Pretty Little Liars': The teen drama thriller, which originally aired from 2010-2017, is gearing up for another instalment which will premiere on HBO Max.
Image: Instagram/ @spevncr
'Frasier': The TV sitcom was widely popular, spanning 11 seasons on NBC. Its revival has been confirmed and will premiere soon on Paramount+.
Image: Instagram/ @dr.nilescrane
'The Kids In The Hall': The sketch comedy television show stars five notable comedians. Amazon Prime Video earlier confirmed that it would be returning with eight new episodes.
Image: Instagram/ @kithonline