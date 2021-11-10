Bella Hadid opens up about her Mental Health: Celebs that have done the same in the past
Bella Hadid recently spoke about her mental health issues by posting a series of crying selfies of herself and added how it felt harder and harder to not share her truth on social media
While speaking about the mental health struggles, Shawn Mendes revealed how it was one of the scariest and most important things he'd ever done
Zayn Malik went candid about his mental health issues in his autobiography stating about the pressures of performing with One Direction that led to eating disorders and anxiety
Singer Billie Eilish spoke about her mental health issues and advice the fans that they should be able to ask anyone for help and everyone has to help someone if they need it
In 2016, Lady Gaga visited the Ali Forney Center for homeless LGBT youth and revealed how she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Dwayne Johnson suffered from 'first of three depressions' after surviving various injuries in college and opened up about it during an interview in 2015
Emma Stone revealed that she was an anxious child and used to get a lot of panic attacks. She credited therapy, acting, and improv as her antithesis of anxiety
In 2016, Chrissy Teigen opened up about how she developed postpartum depression (PPD) after she gave birth to her daughter, Luna
Ryan Reynolds talked about his anxieties about not living up to his fans' expectations and gave credit to his wife Blake for helping him through that
Lili Reinhart took to Twitter and revealed how she was going through the worst depression she ever had during the time she was offered 'Riverdale'
