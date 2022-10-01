Swati Singh
Oct 01 ,2022
Bella Hadid's Spray-Painted Dress At PFW; Meta Gala 2023 Theme Announced: H'wood Recap
Image: Instagram/@bellahadid
Bella Hadid Gets White Slip Dress Spray-painted On Her Body At Paris Fashion Week; Watch
Image: Instagram/@bellahadid
Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah Spark Dating Rumours As They Share Romantic Moment In NYC; See Pics
IMAGE: TWITTER/ @DLIPAHUNGARY
'After over 7 years together...' 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Director James Gunn Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Holland
Image: Instagram/@jamesgunn
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted Checking In At Same Paris Hotel Amid Dating Rumours
IMAGE: AP
Meta Gala 2023 Theme Announced; Late Designer Karl Lagerfeld's Work To Be Celebrated
IMAGE: Instagram/KarlLangerfeld
Find Out More