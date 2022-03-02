Benedict Cumberbatch & other Hollywood stars who lent support to Ukrainians amidst war
Image: AP
Taking to Twitter, Mark Ruffalo sent his love and prayers to the Ukrainians, Russians and Europeans who were caught up in the "sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence."
Image: Instagram/@markruffalo
Angelina Jolie offered her prayers to the people of Ukraine and mentioned that she was doing everything to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region.
Image: Instagram/@angelinajolie
Ashton Kutcher took to his Twitter handle and penned a note lending his support to the people of Ukraine. He wrote, "I stand with Ukraine."
Image: Instagram/@aplusk
Kylie Jenner extended her love and prayers to the people of Ukraine. She stated, "God protect the people of Ukraine. my thoughts and prayers are with you."
Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner
Hayden Panettiere condemned Russia's invasion and praised the strength of the Ukrainian people who were passionately defending their country.
Image: Instagram/@haydenpanettiere
Benedict Cumberbatch lent his support during his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech to all the people of Russia and Ukraine who were suffering due to the war.
Image: AP
Jared Leto voiced for his friends and family in Ukraine and urged them to take great care and be as safe as they could. "I’m hopeful that peace will prevail and nonviolent solutions will ultimately be found," he added.
Image: Instagram/@jaredleto