Leechhvee Roy
Jun 26 ,2023
Benefits of gold a timeless investment
Gold has a long-standing reputation as a reliable store of value throughout history.
Gold acts as a hedge against inflation, preserving its purchasing power when fiat currencies decline.
Investing in gold provides diversification benefits, reducing overall portfolio risk and volatility.
Gold is a tangible asset with intrinsic value, offering stability and security. It is globally accepted and liquid, allowing for easy buying & selling.
Gold is often considered a safe-haven investment during economic uncertainty and geopolitical turmoil. It has historically performed well during uncertainty.
Depending on the jurisdiction, gold investments may offer tax advantages, such as lower capital gains tax rates or exemptions for certain types of investments.
The physical nature of gold provides reassurance, as its value is not solely dependent on market sentiment or the performance of a specific company.
