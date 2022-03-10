Benzema to Ronaldo: 6 highest goal scorers for Real Madrid so far
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most no. of goals for Real Madrid. He played a total of 438 matches for the La Liga giants across competitions from 2009 to 2018 and contributed with 451 goals.
Raul Gonzalez is a three-time Champions League and six times La Liga winner with Real Madrid. He played for the club from 1994 to 2010 and scored 323 goals in 741 games.
Karim Benzema scored three goals for Real Madrid during the UCL 2021 Round of 16, Leg 2 match against PSG, and became the third-highest goal scorer for the club. His current tally stands at 309 goals in 592 games.
Former club legend Alfredo Di Stefano, won eight La Liga titles in his career while playing for Real Madrid from 1953 to 1964 and contributed with 308 goals in 396 matches.
Santillana played for Real Madrid from 1971 to 1988 and won 9 La Liga titles with the club. He contributed with 290 goals in 645 appearances.
Late Hungarian footballer Ferenc Puskas won five La Liga titles with the club and contributed with 242 goals in 262 matches.
