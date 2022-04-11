Besides Alia and Ranbir, couples who chose to stay hush about their wedding
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave their fans a surprise as they directly shared pictures of their nuptials in December 2017. The couple had a beautiful fairytale wedding in Italy.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in December 2018 in Italy. The couple kept their wedding a secret and shared pictures of their nuptials via social media.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a traditional wedding in a Gurudwara on May 10, 2018. The couple's romance was a surprise to all.
Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif successfully kept their relationship a secret and tied the knot on December 9, 2021.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar's wedding surely came out as a surprise as the couple did not let anyone have a hint about their romance.
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021.
Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao
Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony on January 21, 2021.
Image: Instagram/@varundvn