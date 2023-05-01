Aalokitaa Basu
May 01 ,2023
Best couple appearances at Met Gala 2022
Dimitrios Kambouris
A pregnant Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas twinned in black and white Louis Vuitton ensembles as they hit the Met red carpet together last year.
AP
Co-chairs for the last year's Met Gala, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stole the show, first with Blake's dress reveal followed by Ryan being awestruck by her.
Dimitrios Kambouris
Kourtney Kardashian made her hushed Met debut last year with then-fiancee Travis Barker in tow. The two exchanged vows just 10 days after the big night.
kourtneykardash/Instagram
Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham walked the coveted Met stairs together, as the former let Nicola's sweeping Valentino gown take centre-stage
brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram
Special mention must go to Kim Kardashian who not just debuted a heritage Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met, but also then beau Pete Davidson.
kimkardashian/Instagram
