Anjali Negi
May 02 ,2023
Best dressed men give fashion a quirky twist at MET
Men at MET Gala stepped up their fashion game this year. Celebs like Bad Bunny stunned in unusual and unique outfits.
Ke Huy Quan channelled his inner Karl Lagerfield by pairing his look with fingerless gloves.
Jared Leto gave tribute to the late fashion designer by dressing up as his pet cat Choupette.
Pedro Pascal looked dapper in a red overcoat with black shorts.
Taika Waititi posed in a metal blazer paired with a pair of white trousers.
K-pop group GOT7 member Jackson Wang stepped out in an all-black Louis Vuitton outfit.
Rami Malek wore a basic black-and-white ensemble.
Robert Pattinson kept it simple in a navy blue suit as he posed with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.
Brian Tyree impressed in this dramatic black look.
Rapper Lil Nas x unique look consisted of silver body paint and not much else.
Diddy wore an all-black ensemble with a rose detailing cape.
Chinese singer Cai Xukun was in an embellished tailored look with a hand fan.
