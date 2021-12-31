Best images captured in 2021 aboard the International Space Station
Image: NASA
The members of Crew-1 pose with the chilies they harvested aboard the ISS under the Plant Habitat-04 experiment
Hurricane Larry, which formed over the Atlantic ocean, is captured in this image taken from the space station's Cupola window
Northrop Grumman’s spacecraft arrives at the International Space Station in its 16th Cygnus commercial resupply mission
SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft captured docking at the ISS on its 23rd commercial resupply mission for NASA
This picture captures a hot flame of nitrogen-diluted propane created aboard the ISS under experiment to study flames at low temperatures
Astronaut Shane Kimbrough floats in space station micro-gravity with his two cube-shaped free-flying robotic assistants
NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough is spotted here carrying the second ISS roll-out of solar array
