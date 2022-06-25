Best images from LEI vs IND practice match as Pant, Bumrah face Rohit and Virat
Image: Twitter/@BCCI
India are currently playing a practice game against Leicestershire ahead of the one-off Test against England.
Image: Twitter/@leicsccc
Rishabh Pant, who is playing for Leicestershire in the match, pulls a shot against his Indian teammates.
Image: Twitter/@leicsccc
Jasprit Bumrah, who is also part of the Leicestershire squad, bowling against his Indian teammates.
Image: Twitter/@leicsccc
Prasidh Krishna bowling to Virat Kohli during the first innings of the practice match.
Image: Twitter/@leicsccc
Shubman Gill playing a shot against Leicestershire during India's second innings.
Image: Twitter/@BCCI
KS Bharat playing a shot against Leicestershire during India's second innings.
Image: Twitter/@BCCI
Mohammed Siraj celebrating after taking a wicket against Leicestershire in the second innings of the match.
Image: Twitter/@BCCI
Shardul Thakur celebrating after taking a wicket against Leicestershire in the second innings of the match.
Image: Twitter/@BCCI