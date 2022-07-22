Vidit Dhawan

Jul 22 ,2022

Best looking football jerseys of 2022 ranked including Manchester City and Real Madrid
Image: Instagram@ManCity, RealMadrid
Real Madrid's away jersey features a new design of purple. Image: Instagram@RealMadrid
While Liverpool's away jersey continues to have the colour white, it has different shades of it. Image: Twitter@Liverpool
Chelsea's home kit continues to feature the all-blue shade. Image: Twitter@Chelsea
Manchester United's away kit features a new all-white shade. Image: Twitter@ManchesterUnited
Barcelona's home jersey continues to feature a mix of blue and red. Image: Twitter@Barcelona
Arsenal's away kit features a striking shade of black. Image: Twitter@Arsenal
Liverpool's all-red home jersey looks extremely similar to the previous years. Image: Twitter@Liverpool
Manchester United's home jersey continues to feature the iconic red and white shades from the last several years. Image: Twitter@ManchesterUnited
Manchester City's away jersey features a striking design with shades of red and black. Image: Instagram@ManCity
Bayern Munich's home jersey features an iconic mix of red with shades of white. Image: Twitter@BayernMunich
