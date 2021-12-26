Best Smartphone Deals on Amazon in December 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is currently available at Amazon for Rs. 39,990. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 865 CPU along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 31,990. Those who wish to buy can apply Rs. 2,500 coupon on the price, and available Rs. 3,000 instant discount on ICICI credit cards and EMI transactions.
OnePlus Nord 2 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 29,999. Additionally, buyers can avail of Rs. 2,000 discount by using ICICI Bank Credit Cards.
Xiaomi 11 Lite Ne 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 26,999 and buyers can avail of Rs. 2,500 discount with ICICI Bank credit/debit cards. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 778G, along with a 64MP triple camera.
Redmi Note 10S with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is available on Amazon for Rs. 17,499. Those who wish to purchase can avail Rs. 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank Credit cards. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio G95 processor.
The iQOO Z5 5G comes is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 23,990. Those interested to buy can redeem Rs. 3,000 coupon, reducing the price of the phone to Rs. 20,990. The smartphones comes with Snapdragon 778G processor.
