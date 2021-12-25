Best sportsmanship moments in 2021 to live by

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi decided to share Olympics gold instead of going for a men's high jump final jump-off at Tokyo 2020.
Image: AP
Neeraj Chopra who won gold at Tokyo Olympics took a stand for Pakistan opponent Arshad Nadeem after the internet were claiming that the Pakistani athlete tampered with Chopra's javelin.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli hugged Mohammad Rizwan and congratulated him for his knock after Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup.
Image: AP
Nishiya Momiji of Japan made history at Tokyo Olympics 2020 becoming the youngest individual Olympic champions by winning Gold in women's skateboarding at the age of 13 years.
Image: AP
The Euro 2020 saw one of the most touching moments in football when Finland fans gave their national flag so that Christian Eriksen could be given some privacy on the pitch following the heart attack.
Image: AP
Daryl Mitchell led New Zealand to their maiden World Cup final with match-winning knock against England. However, he won the heart of the fans for refusing to take the single as he felt he was in the bowler's way.
Image: Blackcapsnz/ Instagram
After crushing Scotland in the T20 World Cup match Virat Kohli along with a couple of Indian players visited Scotland dressing room.
Image: Cricket Scotland / Instagram